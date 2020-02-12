Dianne L. (Glidden) Johnson, 60, of Ludlow passed away on Friday Feb. 7, 2020 following a long illness. She was at home, surrounded by her family.

She was born April 23, 1959 in Springfield, the daughter of Ronald and Wilma (Grover) Glidden, and graduated from Green Mountain High School in Chester.

Mrs. Johnson began her healthcare career as an LNA at the Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow, and from there worked many years in private homes and was considered an excellent private caregiver.

Mrs. Johnson was a very active participant of the Proctorsville Volunteer Fire Department, helping to raise money through coin drops and dinners alongside her many family members including her brother, Fire Chief Robert Glidden. She especially enjoyed spending time with her husband, children and all of her “babies.” Most recently she looked forward to coloring and playing checkers with her youngest brother, Allen.

Mrs. Johnson is survived by her husband of 38 years, William J. Johnson Sr.; son Willy Johnson and his wife Melissa, of Ludlow, and two daughters Christy Johnson and her partner Josh Bailey, of Springfield, and Heather Prue and her husband Corey of Westminster.

She is also survived by brothers Robert Glidden and Allen Glidden, both of Cavendish, and sister Darlene Rounds of Proctorsville, as well as 11 grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, infant son Baby Boy Johnson in 1985, and brother James Glidden.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Proctorsville Fire Station, 513 Main St., in Proctorsville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Proctorsville Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 81, Proctorsville, VT 05153.

Davis Memorial Chapel of Springfield is assisting with arrangements.