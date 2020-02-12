Weston community offers free ‘pop-up university’

Several residents in the town of Weston have created what they are calling a “pop-up university” to entertain, bring the community together and offer learning opportunities to residents of the town and from throughout the area for the month of March.

Classes, events and workshops will be led by people from the community – your neighbors and friends. And everyone is invited to participate – all for free. Currently, 18 events will be held in March. Classes and workshops include photography, landscape and garden design, quilting, knitting, memoir writing, an afternoon of games, beginning drawing and even a Broadway dance class.

Registration is required and some of the classes are limited in size. Some classes are just for adults and others are for everyone. Click here to view the classes, register and learn more. You can also register in person at the Willder Memorial Library, 24 Lawrence Hill Road in Weston. You can view its Facebook page by clicking here.

One organizer, Deb Granquist, said, “Weston is a very small town, but this is a great chance to meet old and new friends, learn new things and discover all the talents in our community.”