Lani Mae Golden Williams, 80, formerly of Chester

Lani Mae Golden Williams, 80, wife of Paul Allen Williams, entered eternal rest on Sunday, Feb, 9, 2020 at St. George Healthcare Center in South George, S.C.

Lani was born on April 2, 1939 in New Haven, Conn., a daughter of the late Cecil H. “Jack” and Treva Mae Holden Golden. She grew up in Chester and was a proud member of the Chester High School Class of 1957.

On Jan. 1, 1958, she married Paul Allen Williams of St. George in Chester.

He survives along with daughter Cynthia “Cindy” (Vernon) Kassian and sons Kris (Connie), Kirk (Cynthia) and Thomas (Donna), all of South Carolina. She also leaves grandchildren: Jennifer (Gary) Bell; Rebecca Williams; Angela Williams; ZeZe Williams; Paul (Carrie) Williams II; Benjiman Williams; James Williams and Madison Williams. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Eli and Elizabeth Canaday and Easton and Owen Williams as well as sister Wanda Golden Eubank of Andover and a sister-in-law Susan Martin Golden of North Springfield. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Golden was predeceased by her parents, her brothers Wayne Golden and Jay C. Golden and sister-in-Law Lois Baldwin Golden, all of North Springfield.

Mrs. Williams received an associate’s degree from the Baptist College of Charleston, S.C., and was a retired teacher with the Head Start Center and director and manager of Head Start for Berkeley, Dorchester and Charleston counties in South Carolina.

She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family will choose a memorial. Contributions can be made to Cindy Kassian, c/o Crescom Bank, 5561 West Memorial Boulevard, St. George, S.C., 29477.