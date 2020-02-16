Grafton Select Board agenda for Feb. 17

The Grafton Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Town Garage, 22 Bell St. Below is its agenda

At 6:00 PM

1. Adopt Agenda

2. Approve Minutes: February 3, 2020

3. Warrants of February 14, 2020 as signed, presented to Select Board

4. Audit Report, Fred Duplessis

5. Highway Report

a. Roads in the area of Otis Rd.

b. VTrans Town Map, certify mileage.

c. Excess Weight Permits: Renaud, Valley Crane

d. Award Truck bid

e. Other

6. Commissions per 24 VSA 4433 – report back on School Commission.

7. Act 60 – new legislation, discussion

8. Town Hall – tuck pointing basement wall, cleanup and vapor shield.

9. Tree Warden 24 VSA 871, 24 VSA 2501 et seq. / Emerald Ash Borer

10. Listers’ Certificate – No Appeal or Suit Pending – Selectboard to acknowledge with signatures.

11. Town Attorney discussion, selection.

12. Gravel

13. Other Business

14. Public Comment

15. Potential Executive session re: contract negotiation, property

16. Date of Next Select Board Meeting: March 2, 2020

17. Adjourn