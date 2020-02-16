Grafton Select Board agenda for Feb. 17
The Chester Telegraph | Feb 16, 2020 | Comments 0
The Grafton Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Town Garage, 22 Bell St. Below is its agenda
At 6:00 PM
1. Adopt Agenda
2. Approve Minutes: February 3, 2020
3. Warrants of February 14, 2020 as signed, presented to Select Board
4. Audit Report, Fred Duplessis
5. Highway Report
a. Roads in the area of Otis Rd.
b. VTrans Town Map, certify mileage.
c. Excess Weight Permits: Renaud, Valley Crane
d. Award Truck bid
e. Other
6. Commissions per 24 VSA 4433 – report back on School Commission.
7. Act 60 – new legislation, discussion
8. Town Hall – tuck pointing basement wall, cleanup and vapor shield.
9. Tree Warden 24 VSA 871, 24 VSA 2501 et seq. / Emerald Ash Borer
10. Listers’ Certificate – No Appeal or Suit Pending – Selectboard to acknowledge with signatures.
11. Town Attorney discussion, selection.
12. Gravel
13. Other Business
14. Public Comment
15. Potential Executive session re: contract negotiation, property
16. Date of Next Select Board Meeting: March 2, 2020
17. Adjourn
Filed Under: Grafton Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.