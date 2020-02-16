Londonderry Select Board agenda for Feb. 17

The Londonderry Selectboard will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Twitchell Office Building, 100 Old School Street, South Londonderry, VT 05155. Below is its agenda

1. Call Meeting to Order

2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

3. CANDIDATES FORUM

4. Minutes Approval – Meeting of February 3, 2020

5. Selectboard Pay Orders

6. Announcements/Correspondence

7. Visitors and Concerned Citizens

8. Town Officials Business

a. Town Administrator – Town Office plumbing issue

9. Transfer Station

a. Updates

10. Roads and Bridges

a. Updates

b. Consider request for boot drop – Ruck Up, Inc. (for May 16, 2020)

c. Approve rustproofing Release and Hold Harmless Agreement

d. Derry Woods Road Culvert Project – Approve Invitation to Bid

e. Derry Woods Road Culvert Project – Discuss engineering services

f. Discuss Middletown Road speed limits g. Consider application(s) for excess vehicle weight permits [23 VSA 1400a]

11. Old Business

a. WRC Regional Broadband initiative – Update

12. New Business

a. 1st Class Liquor License – Manzana, Inc., DBA Manzana, Inc. (SoLo Farm & Table)

b. 3rd Class Liquor License – Manzana, Inc., DBA Manzana, Inc. (SoLo Farm & Table)

c. 2nd Class Liquor License – AGS Vermont, Inc., DBA Londonderry Village Market

d. Development Review Board resignation/vacancy

e. Executive Session – Pending or probable civil litigation or a prosecution, to which the

public body is or may be a party, per 1 V.S.A. 313 (a)(1)(E)

13. Adjourn