Chester Chatter: Drawing friendship over tea

By Ruthie Douglas

Eve Dawson came to Chester from New York City some time in the 1970s.

Eve had bought the Grist Mill on North Street by the bridge, where she set up an art studio and gallery. I went there on assignment for the Springfield Reporter. Eve and I clicked. She invited me to stop by for afternoon tea. It quickly became a near daily habit.

With the late afternoon sun on the Williams River and music playing softly in the background, we talked of many things. Eve discussed shades of color and taught me how to appreciate art.

Most of all, however, I loved her stories of growing up in Scotland and her days in New York City. Once she moved to Vermont, she was a little lonely as she had not had a chance to meet many people. Her husband Jim had died and she greatly missed him.

Eve brewed the tea in the old country way, often with a spot of something harder in it. It was then served on fine china and always with a saucer. Eve was a terrible driver. She kept a Rolls Royce in the barn but she did not venture out much. I always hoped she did not drive much around the streets of New York City.

One day, Eve took a painting right off the wall and presented it to me as a gift. I was overwhelmed. It hung on the wall in my rebuilt farmhouse where my friends and family always admired it. And the painting continues to grace my little cottage, where I can always think of Eve.

Scene and heard

I hope many folks had a good time at Chester’s Winter Carnival this past weekend.

Do you remember S&H Green Stamps and Gold Bond stamps?

The ladies of the American Legion Unit 67 Auxiliary lent a hand to the veterans at the Soldiers Home in Bennington recently, helping residents during cold and flu season. One need is Kleenex. You can help by dropping off an extra box or two at the Chester Legion on Route 103 South.

We’re returning from a Trivia Hiatus.



This week’s trivia question: Where is Fox Chair Mountain located and how did it get its name?

Street Talk



