Green Mountain School District board agenda for Feb. 20
The board of directors for the Green Mountain Unified School District will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20 in the library of Chester-Andover Elementary School, 72 Main St. Below is its agenda.
I. CALL TO ORDER:
a. Roll Call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA:
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
a. January 14, 2020 Special Meeting
b. January 16, 2020 Regular Meeting
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
V. COMMUNICATIONS:
a. Student Representatives’ Comments
b. Board Member Comments
c. RVTC Update
d. TRSU Update
VI. COMMITTEE REPORTS
VII. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:
a. Superintendents’ Report
VIII. OLD BUSINESS:
a. Limited School Choice Transfer Program
IX. NEW BUSINESS:
a. Policies, First Read (F32)
b. Public High School Choice
c. FY19 Audits
d. FY20 Financial Update
X. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
XI. EXECUTIVE SESSION: TITLE 1 V.S.A § 313 (a)(1)(B)
a. Labor relations agreements with employees
XII. SUGGESTED MEETING DATES AND AGENDA ITEMS:
a. March 19 at CTES at 6:00pm
XIII. ADJOURNMENT:
