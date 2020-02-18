Chester Development Review Board agenda for Feb. 24

| Feb 18, 2020 | Comments 0

The Chester Development Review Board will meet at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24 for a site visit at 902 Cummings Road prior to its 6 p.m. meeting at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

  1. Review draft minutes from the Feb. 10, 2020 meeting
  2. Citizens comments
  3. Conditional Use application (#546) by Edward & Jill Marcus / Tourist Lodging
  4. Set next meeting date
  5. Deliberative session to review previous or current matters
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Chester Development Review Board AgendaLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.