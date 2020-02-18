Chester Development Review Board agenda for Feb. 24
The Chester Telegraph | Feb 18, 2020 | Comments 0
The Chester Development Review Board will meet at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24 for a site visit at 902 Cummings Road prior to its 6 p.m. meeting at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.
- Review draft minutes from the Feb. 10, 2020 meeting
- Citizens comments
- Conditional Use application (#546) by Edward & Jill Marcus / Tourist Lodging
- Set next meeting date
- Deliberative session to review previous or current matters
Filed Under: Chester Development Review Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.