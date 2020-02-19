Andover Select Board agenda for Feb. 24, 2020

The Andover Select Board will hold a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday Feb. 24, 2020 at the Town Office, 953 Weston, Andover Rd. Below is its agenda

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from the February 10th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

6. Old Business:

A. Emerald Ash Borer – discussion about next steps – Jock Harvey

B. Draft letter to Tom Bock re: “Tree Warden bill”

C. Budget slides for Town Meeting – finalize

7. Highways / Garage:

A. Finalize Paving Bid request

B. Road Commissioner’s report

C. Excess Weight Permits

8. Review and Act on Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS :

Town Meeting 2/29/20 at 10:00 a.m.

Tuesday, March 3rd, ballot-counting begins at 7:00 p.m. – everyone needed

Next Select Board Meeting, 03/09/2020, 6:30 p.m.