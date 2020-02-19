Showers of flowers and a flurry of snow-filled fun

© 2020 Telegraph Publishing

With Valentine’s Day and the Winter Carnival falling around the same time this year, it was a busy weekend in Chester. With the help of veteran florist Cheryl LeClair, the new Flower Shop at Chester Hardware, which was opened this past summer by store owners Julie and Bob Pollard, experienced a smooth but hectic run for its first Valentine’s Day. Employees were surrounded by flowers to create beautiful arrangements and bouquets into the evening on Thursday and throughout the day on Friday, when Bob Pollard set out for deliveries.

And after the frigid temperatures of Friday night, the snow and ice for Winter Carnival activities were nearly perfect. On Saturday morning, kids got to try out some mini snowmobiles at the Legion Field — courtesy of the Chester Snowmobile Club, while others went sliding or skating at the Pinnacle. And meanwhile, miles away from the hustle bustle, Peter Delaney watched his Popple Dungeon Road ice sculpture continue to grow.

Flower shop photos by Cynthia Prairie, snowmobile photos by Sarah Edelman, Pinnacle and Popple Dungeon photos by Shawn Cunningham. Click any photo to launch the gallery.

