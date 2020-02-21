Chester man cited for stalking

© 2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC

A 39-year-old Chester man was cited for stalking and other charges by Chester Police on Thursday, Feb. 20.

According to a CPD press release, on Feb. 4, 2020, police received a complaint that Michael Kennedy, 39, had been stalking and accessing email and social media accounts of a former household member. Police obtained warrants and searched Kennedy’s home and electronic devices.

Based on that investigation, Kennedy was cited for stalking, unauthorized access to a computer and theft or destruction (data.) Police describe the incident as taking place between “2017 – present.” Kennedy is to appear in court on March 31.

According to the Chester Police Department, the investigation is continuing. The department asks anyone with information on this case to contact Det. Adam Woodell at 875-2035 or adam.woodell@vermont.gov.