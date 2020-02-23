Obituary: Robert Vann, 81, of Springfield

Robert C. Vann, 81, died on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 18, 2020 after a period of failing health.

Bob, as he was known by friends and family, was born in Wilkes-Barre, Penn., on May 27, 1938 to Joseph Osceola Vann 1899-1984 and Alice Juanita Boyd Vann 1907-1940.

On July 6, 1989, Mr. Vann married Karen Durham (March 18, 1957-Dec. 12, 2014). Together they raised three girls: Kelly, Janice and Karen. He was a wonderful, loving and supportive father until the very end.

Mr. Vann is survived by daughters Kelly Durham, Janice Vann and her husband Mike Bamforth, and Karen Vann Abare and her husband Jason, all of Springfield.

He also leaves behind his brother Dave and half-sister Mary Lou; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by siblings Midge, Delores, Gladys, Russell, Cathy and Chuck.

Mr. Vann was a member of the United Methodist Church in Springfield. He was active with St. John’s Masonic Lodge #41 since Feb. 19, 1994 and Cairo Temple Shriners International for many years. He retired from Bryant Grinder after 23 years.

During his youth, Bob traveled all over the country, fueling him with many stories he shared often with friends and family. He was an avid joker and he loved the Philadelphia Phillies and the Eagles, music and singing. He was a believer in AA and helping anyone who needed it. He had a full and love-filled life with many friends who will mourn him.

The family would like to thank the many people who touched Bob’s life, who loved and supported him when he needed it.

Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel, 99 Summer St. in Springfield, from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday Feb. 29, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. at the Chapel, with Rev. Gerry Piper officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to The United Methodist Church, 10 Valley St., Springfield, VT 05156.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.