Chester Select Board special meeting agenda for Feb. 26
The Chester Telegraph | Feb 24, 2020 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday Feb. 26 at the Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm Street. Below is its agenda.
1. Citizen Comments
2. Sign Bond Documents
3. Executive Session: Determine next steps in Town Manager search process to include potential offer of employment
4. Executive Session: Town Manager Evaluation
5. Adjourn
Filed Under: Chester Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.