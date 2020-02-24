Chester Select Board special meeting agenda for Feb. 26

| Feb 24, 2020 | Comments 0

The Chester Select Board will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday Feb. 26 at the Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm Street. Below is its agenda.

1. Citizen Comments

2. Sign Bond Documents

3. Executive Session: Determine next steps in Town Manager search process to include potential offer of employment

4. Executive Session: Town Manager Evaluation

5. Adjourn

