Obituary: Irene Gordon, 96, of Andover

Irene H. Gordon, 96, of Andover, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. She was born March 1, 1923 in Andover to Edward and Ruth (Giles) Fontaine.

On Feb. 19, 1942, she married Lewis Gordon Sr.

Mrs. Gordon was predeceased by her husband Lewis, son Edward Gordon, granddaughter Cheryl Winslow and by three sisters: Isabelle, Louise and Julia.

Mrs. Gordon is survived by two daughters: Joanne Hagland and her husband Ross of Swanzey, N.H., and Sandra Riley and her husband Dennis of Inverness, Fla.; three sons: Lewis “Bub” Gordon Jr., Patrick Gordon and his wife Hallie, all of Chester; and Michael Gordon and his wife Tina of Inverness, Fla.; siblings Chuck Fontaine, Edward Fontaine and Priscilla Parrington, all of Swanzey, N.H.; two sisters-in-law: Janice Gordon of Andover and Barbara Gordon of Londonderry; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family.

Davis Memorial Chapel of Springfield is assisting with arrangements.