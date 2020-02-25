Obituary: Jonathan Mason Peters, 18, 2019 graduate of Black River High

Jonathan Mason Peters, 18, a resident of North Pownal, died on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 as a result of injuries he sustained in an automobile accident in Petersburgh, N.Y.

Jonathan was born on March 5, 2001 and is survived by his parents John Mason, Candie LeBarron, and Jesse and Angela Peters.

He received his education in Ludlow and was a 2019 graduate of Black River High School. While in high school, Jonathan was a member of the varsity soccer and baseball teams. He was an outstanding basketball player. The high school retired his No. 5 basketball jersey.

Jonathan enjoyed all sports, sports cars, dirt bikes, anything fast and loud. He was very strong willed, but was always there with a helping hand.

At the time of his death, Jonathan was employed at Bread Loaf Construction in Bennington and had been working on the Putnam Block Project.

Besides his parents, survivors include; his sisters: Kianna Peters of Ludlow and Kassidy Humphrey of Wallingford; and his niece Aubrey Humphrey-Bertrand, also of Wallingford. He also leaves behind his step-brother, Joey, his step-sister, Avery and their mother, icole. He is also survived by his grandmother Donna Peters Abbott of Andover and grandparents Dorrie and Todd Yakunovich, of Proctor, as well as several other family members. Jonathan is predeceased by his grandfather, Lawrence Peters, and grandmother, Geraldine Mason.