Chester to hold open house for retiring town manager

The Town of Chester will mark the retirement of Town Manager David Pisha with an open house and lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday March 6, 2020.

The open house will be held upstairs at the Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Pisha came to Chester from Asheville, N.C., in 2008 and has served as town manager since. Come and wish David well in his retirement.