Chester to hold open house for retiring town manager
The Chester Telegraph | Feb 25, 2020 | Comments 0
The Town of Chester will mark the retirement of Town Manager David Pisha with an open house and lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday March 6, 2020.
The open house will be held upstairs at the Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Pisha came to Chester from Asheville, N.C., in 2008 and has served as town manager since. Come and wish David well in his retirement.
Filed Under: Chester • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.