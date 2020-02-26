College News

Alexia White of Chester, who is majoring in interdisciplinary liberal studies, has been named to the dean’s list at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va., for the fall 2019 semester. Students who earn dean’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.899.

The University of Hartford in West Hartford, Conn., announces that the following local students who have been named to the President’s List, signified by a 3.75 GPA or higher, for fall 2019:

Adam Culver of Grafton

Samantha Metcalf of Springfield

Grace Vosburgh of Ludlow is completing Colby-Sawyer College’s internship requirement this spring with the Division for Children, Youth & Families in Claremont, N.H. Vosburgh is majoring in psychology. Colby-Sawyer is located in New London, N.H.

Aaron Merrill of Ludlow, a member of the Class of 2023, has been named to the fall 2019 Dean’s List at Stonehill College, in Easton, Mass. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered.