SRDC offers businesses Revolving Loan Fund

Springfield Regional Development Corp. announces the launch of the new Springfield Area Revolving Loan Fund, which is a source of debt financing for small and medium-size companies in Southern Windsor County, as well as those looking to start a business.

The Springfield Area Revolving Loan Fund utilizes funds from the Economic Development Administration to complement other funding sources in helping area companies grow their businesses, create and retain jobs as well as stimulate the creation and relocation of new businesses. The RLF had been operated by Connecticut River Development Corp.

SRDC Executive Director Bob Flint says that the addition of the Revolving Loan Fund provides another resource to help businesses in the region. “Now we have a tool that can help with financing to drive growth in our region, in partnership with our area lenders,” Flint said. He said that the RLF is available to applicants in the 10 towns in the SRDC service region. Those towns are Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish, Chester, Ludlow, Reading, Springfield, Weathersfield, West Windsor and Windsor.

For more information about the Springfield Area Revolving Loan Fund, or to get a loan application, please contact Paul Kowalski at SRDC, pkowalski@springfielddevelopment.org or 802-885-3061.