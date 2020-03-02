Ash tree ID training to be held March 10 to prep for emerald ash borer beetle infestation

From 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, a forestry representative from the state will be training people on how to take an inventory of ash trees in preparation for the infestation of the emerald ash borer beetle, which has already been found in Londonderry.

The training will be held in the conference room of the Ludlow Town Hall, 37 S. Depot St. in Ludlow and is open to residents of Ludlow, Cavendish, Plymouth, Weston, Chester and Andover.

Volunteers are needed who are willing to undertake the process of identifying ash trees — both the healthy and ones that are already infected with the emerald ash borer so that the area will be prepared to deal with this infestation.

The emerald ash borer has already been detected in Londonderry and other parts of Vermont.

Since its discovery, the emerald ash borer has:

Killed hundreds of millions of ash trees in North America.

Caused regulatory agencies and the USDA to enforce quarantines and fines to prevent potentially infested ash trees, logs or hardwood firewood from moving out of areas where EAB occurs.

Cost municipalities, property owners, nursery operators and forest products industries hundreds of millions of dollars.

The training will involve the use of a specialized app offered by the state to categorize ash trees.

An inventory of public properties is the first order of business to prepare for dealing with EAB. It will also impact private properties. Click here for more information.

Also, for more information, you may contact Ralph Pace at 802-228-7239 or ralphcpace@gmail.com.