Chester Select Board agenda for March 4
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on March 4 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.
1. Reorganization
2. Approve Minutes from the Jan. 15, 2020 Select Board Meeting; Jan. 17, 2020 Special Select Board Meeting; Feb. 21, 2020 Special Select Board Meeting; Feb. 21, 2020 Special Select Board Meeting with Search Committee; Feb. 26, 2020 Special Select Board Meeting
3. Citizen Comments
4. Old Business
5. People’s United Bank Economic Development Account Update
6. Sign Certificate of Highway Mileage
7. Sign Certificate of No Suits Pending
8. Sign Tax Map Maintenance Proposal
9. Sign Liquor Licenses – First Class
American Legion Post #67
MacLaomainn’s
10. Sign Liquor Licenses – Second Class
Jiffy Mart # 463
Lisai’s
Sandri #225
11. Sign Liquor Licenses – Third Class
American Legion Post # 67
MacLaomainn’s
12. Outside Consumption Permit
American Legion Post #67
MacLaomainn’s
13. Entertainment Permit
American Legion Post #67
MacLaomainn’s
14. New Business/Next Agenda
15. Adjourn
