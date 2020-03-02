Chester Select Board agenda for March 4

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on March 4 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

1. Reorganization

2. Approve Minutes from the Jan. 15, 2020 Select Board Meeting; Jan. 17, 2020 Special Select Board Meeting; Feb. 21, 2020 Special Select Board Meeting; Feb. 21, 2020 Special Select Board Meeting with Search Committee; Feb. 26, 2020 Special Select Board Meeting

3. Citizen Comments

4. Old Business

5. People’s United Bank Economic Development Account Update

6. Sign Certificate of Highway Mileage

7. Sign Certificate of No Suits Pending

8. Sign Tax Map Maintenance Proposal

9. Sign Liquor Licenses – First Class

American Legion Post #67

MacLaomainn’s

10. Sign Liquor Licenses – Second Class

Jiffy Mart # 463

Lisai’s

Sandri #225

11. Sign Liquor Licenses – Third Class

American Legion Post # 67

MacLaomainn’s

12. Outside Consumption Permit

American Legion Post #67

MacLaomainn’s

13. Entertainment Permit

American Legion Post #67

MacLaomainn’s

14. New Business/Next Agenda

15. Adjourn