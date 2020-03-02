To the editor: Overnight stays at Lowell Lake out for now
Lowell Lake Concerned Citizens has been informed by Michael Snyder, commissioner of Vermont Forests, Parks and Recreation, that his department will not develop overnight lodging at Lowell Lake State Park at this time, stating in an email to the group that, “I have made a point of becoming well aware of your concerns and they certainly played a role in reaching my considered opinion and decision.”
Mr. Snyder went on to state that his department will, instead, focus on implementing day use infrastructure improvements.
LLCC looks forward to continuing its dialogue with FP&R in support of a sustainable Lowell Lake management policy.
We greatly appreciate the responsiveness of Commissioner Snyder to the overwhelming interest of residents throughout southern Vermont in preserving the unique character of Lowell Lake as a recreational gem, and the rich and diverse plant and animal life the lake supports.
We are grateful to the residents of Windham and Windsor counties and the conservation commissions in the towns of Londonderry, Windham and Weston for actively engaging in this successful effort to protect Lowell Lake.
Lowell Lake Concerned Citizens Steering Committee
Steve Coombs
Diane Holme
Irwin Kuperberg
Bob Maisey
Robert Nied
I am so happy that FP&R representatives are willing to meet with members of the community, listen and ultimately respond to the concerns expressed. Way to go, Vermont! Michael Dreiblatt, Manchester Center, VT
The announcement from Vermont Forests Parks & Recreation that overnight lodging will not be developed at Lowell Lake comes after a lengthy engagement between the community and the state.
Regardless of what you think of the state’s proposed development plan, it should be acknowledged that FP&R representatives were willing to meet with members of the community, listen and ultimately respond to the concerns expressed.
At the same time, it was enormously gratifying to see the commitment on the part of hundreds of community members, over many months, to attend meetings, submit formal comments, respond to surveys and speak publicly and passionately about the wonderful regional resource that is Lowell Lake.
That said, Lowell Lake still needs a comprehensive management plan that will serve to protect the area’s unique and rich habitats while providing reasonable levels of public access, without damaging overcrowding. The public, elected officials and FP&R representatives must continue to work together to reach that goal.