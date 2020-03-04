College News

Joshua L. Hoy of Springfield, a junior enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science program, has been named to the Honors List for the fall 2019 semester at Husson University, located in Bangor, Maine. Students who make the Honors List must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 to 3.59 during the period.

The following students have been named to the fall 2019 President’s List at Husson University. Students who make the President’s List must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.80 to 4.0 during the period.

Alan J. Aldrich of Springfield, a first-year student enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice program.

Leah M. Godin of Springfield, a senior enrolled in the Associate of Science in Criminal Justice/Bachelor of Science in Psychology program.

Lillianna Faith Moore of Springfield, a senior enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education program.

Benjamin James Tubbs of Springfield, a senior enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Physical Education program.