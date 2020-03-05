To the editor: Cavendish library board says no decisions made

The Cavendish Fletcher Community Library Board would like our community to know that we are engaged in extensive conversations about the safety of the students of CTES and all of the patrons of this wonderful public library, including the children.

We are in contact with the Board of Directors of the Green Mountain Unified School District and the CTES Safety Committee and, down the road, we will hold a community meeting to share information and gather your feedback.

No decisions have been made and we, as the Board of Directors of the Cavendish Fletcher Community Library, are committed to the Cavendish community.

Sincerely,

The Board of Directors,

Cavendish Fletcher Community Library

Sandra Russo,

Robert Evens,

Gloria Leven,

John White,

Janelle Wilfong,

Carolyn Solzhenitsyn,

Peggy Svec,

Susan McNeely and

Sara Stowell