Chester DRB agenda for March 9

The Chester Development Review Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday March 9 for its regular meeting at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. It will be preceded by two site visits: One will be held at 5:10 p.m. at 3306 Green Mountain Turnpike; the second will be held at 5:30 p.m. at 48 Main St.

Below is its agenda.

1) Review draft minutes from the Feb. 24, 2020 meeting

2) Citizens comments

3) Conditional Use application (#547) by Firefly Ventures VT LLC to open an Air BnB.

4) Conditional Use application (#548) by Valerie Fauver to convert former bank building to a dental office.

5) Set next meeting date

6) Deliberative session to review previous or current matters