Chester DRB agenda for March 9
The Chester Telegraph | Mar 08, 2020 | Comments 0
The Chester Development Review Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday March 9 for its regular meeting at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. It will be preceded by two site visits: One will be held at 5:10 p.m. at 3306 Green Mountain Turnpike; the second will be held at 5:30 p.m. at 48 Main St.
Below is its agenda.
1) Review draft minutes from the Feb. 24, 2020 meeting
2) Citizens comments
3) Conditional Use application (#547) by Firefly Ventures VT LLC to open an Air BnB.
4) Conditional Use application (#548) by Valerie Fauver to convert former bank building to a dental office.
5) Set next meeting date
6) Deliberative session to review previous or current matters
Filed Under: Chester Development Review Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.