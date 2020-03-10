Chester Planning Commission agenda for March 16

The Chester Planning Commission will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 16 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

1. Review minutes from the February 17, 2020 meeting

2. Citizens Comments

3. Approve reporting form and Town Plan amendments

4. Discuss Wood Processing use over 6,000 square feet in R18

5. Discuss non-residential uses town-wide

6. Discuss Building and Construction Trades, Heavy Construction Trades and Professional Office uses in R18

7. Discuss date and agenda for next meeting

8. Adjourn