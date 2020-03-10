Obituary: Muriel Amie Walter, 92, formerly of Chester

Muriel Amie Walter, 92, died peacefully on Dec. 28, 2019 at Cedar Hill Health Care Center in Windsor.

She was born Aug. 20, 1927, the daughter of Amie and Leonard Holmes of Worcester, Mass., and attended Cambridge Street Grammar School and South High School. She was influenced at an early age by a neighbor who was a nurse, and knew at age 5 that nursing was her calling. She graduated from Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, Worcester, interning at Children’s Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital, in Boston, and became a registered nurse.

Muriel met her husband Frank Walter at an LB National Camp in Pennsylvania where she was summer camp nurse. She married Frank in 1953, moved to Northport, N.Y., and raised four children: Amie, David, Leslie and Roy. She had flower gardens and enjoyed cooking and music.

Muriel became very involved in the Presbyterian Church where she led women’s fellowship. The family’s social life for many years revolved around friends at the church. With her warm and caring personality and ability to lead, during this time, she developed many close friends whom she treasured her entire life. She also provided a listening ear and welcoming home to her children’s friends.

Muriel loved the outdoors and, in 1960, she and Frank took their family to the western United States and camped for six months. In 1965, they purchased land in Putney, spending many family vacations there. Muriel also enjoyed seeing her sister and brothers’ families in New England.

She eventually returned to nursing, working at United Presbyterian Residence on Long Island, N.Y. As Nurse Supervisor, she improved professional performance and care while enjoying her co-workers. When she left 13 years later, she was loved by many. In 1976, she was asked to be part of the Harvard Medical School Nurses Health Study, which gathers data on women’s health over their lifetime; she responded to the surveys for 43 years. She donated monthly to Doctors Without Borders for decades.

In 1983, Muriel bought a house in Chester, where she pursued her passion for quilting. She joined the quilting guild, took lessons and later taught classes. She later moved to Rutland and joined the Maple Leaf Quilters. Muriel won a number of first and second prizes in regional quilt shows and sold many quilts, some of which she designed. She was hired to make several Amish quilts for a famous movie director, requiring skill and perseverance, and she did a beautiful job.

Muriel had close relatives in England and visited twice. She traveled to Paris with her sons. She took a cross-country road trip with her friend Georgette, camping and visiting friends and family.

In the past five years, Muriel received excellent care and support from the staff at Cedar Hill Health Care Center. Her family is very grateful for the understanding, love and good care she received there. Bayada Hospice helped with comfort care in her final year. Everyone will remember her warm smile and at times spunky personality.

She was predeceased by her brother, David Holmes, and sister, Shirley Hall. She is survived by her children, Amie Walter and her husband, Julian Baker; David Walter; Leslie Walter; and Roy Walter and his wife, Monica Elias. She is also survived by grandchildren Erik, Jason and Nicolas Walter.

A celebration of her life will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 16 at Hastings House, 14 Union St., Walpole, N.H.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Doctors Without Borders by clicking here or by mail: Doctors Without Borders USA; P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030