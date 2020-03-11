Retiring Chester town manager honored at luncheon; Cavendish fund seeks grant applicants

Chester Town Manager Pisha retires

Chester Town Manager David Pisha was honored at a luncheon at Town Hall on Friday as he prepared to embark on his retirement. Numerous town employees, officials and local residents stopped by to wish the best for Pisha, who served as Chester’s town manager for 11 years, and his wife Sindy. The couple intend to stay in Chester for the near future, but the call is strong to be closer to their daughter, who lives in Washington, D.C. However, on Friday, Pisha’s daughter made a surprise visit, flying in to Albany, N.Y., and driving to Chester, to celebrate with her parents.

Cavendish Community Fund seeks grant applicants

The Cavendish Community Fund has announced that it is now accepting grant applications for spring 2020 awards.

The deadline for applying is April 25th. Applications can be made by letter that describes the organization that is applying, the project proposed and the overall budget, including the amount requested.

It is helpful to describe how the project will benefit Cavendish. Applications, including instructions, can be obtained by emailing CavendishCommunityFund@gmail.com.

Applications should be sent to Cavendish Community Fund, P.O. Box 154, Proctorsville, VT 05153, or can be emailed.

Projects, programs or events must directly benefit the Cavendish community in some way. A panel of local citizens reviews all applications and recommends grant awards based on the quality and feasibility of each proposal. Grants are not expected to exceed $1,000 each and will depend primarily on the number of applications received and the amounts requested.

Past Fund grants include Cavendish Streetscapes, Cavendish Elementary School, Stepping Stones Pre-school, Proctorsville Fire Department, Cavendish Fletcher Library, Fiber Arts in Vermont, Baptist Church, Community Theater, Episcopal Church, Historical Society and many more. If you have a project to benefit Cavendish and need financing, contact the Fund to discuss your idea.

For further information on applying, on eligibility, on any other aspect of the grant program, or for help completing an application, please call Peter LaBelle at 226-7250 or Douglas McBride at 226-7142.