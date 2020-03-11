Second Vermont case of COVID-19 announced

© Telegraph Publishing, LLC

The Vermont Department of Health is announcing that the second presumptive positive case in Vermont of the new coronavirus COVID-19 was reported late Wednesday.

The Centers for Disease Control defines a presumptive positive case as one in which the patient has tested positive by a local public health laboratory, but the results are still pending a CDC lab.

The Chittenden County adult is being treated at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. The announcement comes less than a week after the first case in an individual from Bennington County was reported.

The patient is a male in his seventies. He was hospitalized this week. Health officials are investigating the person’s possible exposure history, and contact tracing is underway to identify anyone who may have been in close contact with him. Those people will be assessed for their exposure risk and provided with guidance for their health and recommendations for self-isolation or other restrictions.

Go to healthvermont.gov/covid19 for the most up-to-date information and guidance about COID-19, including from the Centers for Disease Control.

Who to call:

If you have questions about COVID-19: Dial 2-1-1

If you are returning from China, Italy, Iran, South Korea or Japan: Call Health Department Epidemiology at 802-863-7240

If you are ill, have symptoms (such as fever, cough or difficulty breathing), or are concerned about your health: Call your health care provider.

Person-to-person spread of the virus is thought to occur mainly via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Take these everyday preventive actions to help stop the spread of germs: