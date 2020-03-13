Cavendish Library adds, extends services in response to COVID-19

The Cavendish Fletcher Community Library is adding and extending services to help reduce the spread of viruses during this extraordinary season of cold, flu and the coronavirus that causes an illness called COVID-19.

According to Library Director Kata Welch, the library is sanitizing all items that come into and go out of the library, and regularly wiping down high touch areas of the library. Welch notes that sanitizing stations have also been installed at both library entrances.

The library expects that all patrons will use these or wash their hands when they enter the library. In addition, the library asks that patrons who are feeling ill stay home and take care of themselves.

Special services now being offered

Phone renewal: call us at 226-7503 to renew any items.

Pick-up and delivery: with notice, library volunteers will pick items up from or deliver items to your home. Patrons may call 226-7503 or send a Facebook message the library to arrange this.

Relaxed borrowing limits: There is nothing worse than being stuck at home with nothing to do. The library will relax borrowing limits during this time, to allow patrons extra items.

Cavendish Cares Bags: The library has a limited number of bags with such supplies as tissues, wipes and non-perishables to support community members during their illness. There is a limit of one per family.

Movie Bags: The library has mixed bags of various DVDs from the sale section that may be borrowed for an indeterminate amount of time.

Online E-Books and Audio Books: Patrons may download free e-books and audio books through the library website using the “Libby” app. Find information on Libby here.



The library encourages all patrons to follow the CDC recommendations for hygiene and safety.

Welch said, “Please contact us for help in accessing our services. Wash your hands and drink your water.”