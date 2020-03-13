Event cancellations and changes

The Chester Telegraph is compiling a list of events that have been cancelled or changed in some way due to concern over contagious Covid-19 virus. We’ll update the list as information comes in so check back daily.

If you have an event to cancel or change, please send the information to info@chestertelegraph.org and we’ll publish it for you. Please put “Cancellation” in the subject line.

1 p.m. Sunday, March 15: The Game of Thrones Fandom Feast at the Cavendish Fletcher Community Library in Proctorsville has been postponed until the threat from the coronavirus is abated.

—————————————————————————

Sunday, March 15: The Grafton Historical Society has postponed the St. Patrick’s Day Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner. We apologize for any inconvenience but in light of Grafton Cares suspending all their meals at this time we feel it is wise to also cancel.

7:30 p.m. Monday, March 16: The climate forum with gubernatorial candidates Rebecca Holcombe and Lt. Governor David Zuckerman will be moved online in light of current public health concerns around coronavirus. It was originally to be held at the Wilburton Inn in Manchester. To access this Zoom Meeting:

Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/629732330

Call in to Zoom Meeting: +1 929 205 6099 US

Meeting ID: 629 732 330

The meeting, held by Rights & Democracy, Sunrise and Earth Mattersand 350VT Manchester will a moderated discussion about how Vermont can respond to the climate crisis. You can ask questions and hear directly from the candidates.

2 p.m. Saturday, March 21: The program Early American Architect at the Springfield Art and Historical Society is cancelled. It will be rescheduled for later in the year. For more information, email us at sahs@vermontel.net or call 802-886-7935 (leave a message). The Society is still open for visitors that day, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

8 & 10 a.m., Sunday, March 22: There will be two Holy Eucharist services as usual in Willard Hall at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 313 Main St. in Chester. The 8 a.m. service is without music’ the 10 a.m. service is with music and coffee hour. St. Luke’s will take precautions during worship including receiving the wafer only and not the chalice. Collections will be placed in the plate at a designated spot. The Peace may be exchanged without touching one another. People with coughs or sneezes are asked to cover their mouth and wash hands and, if people are not feeling well, they are asked to stay at home.