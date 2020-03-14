Chester Select Board agenda for March 18
The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday March 18, 2020 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street. Please note the change of time from 6:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Below is its agenda:
1. Approve Minutes from the March 4, 2020 Select Board meeting
2. Citizen Comments
3. Old Business
4. Discussion regarding Academy Building Lease
5. Approve Development of a Landscaping Plan for the EMS Building
6. Sign Tax Anticipation Note
7. Annual Appointments
8. Update RE: COVID-19
9. Sign Liquor Licenses – First Class – Stonehearth In
10. Sign Liquor Licenses – Second Class – Dollar General
11. Sign Liquor Licenses – Third Class – Stonehearth Inn
12. Outside Consumption Permit – Stonehearth Inn
13. Entertainment Permit – Stonehearth Inn
14. New Business/Next Agenda
15. Executive Session: Interview Candidates for Planning Commission and
Development Review Board
7:00 Tim Roper, Planning Commission
7:15 Barre Pinske, Planning Commission
7:30 Robert Greenfield, Development Review Board
16. Appointments to Planning Commission and Development Review Board
17. Executive Session: Town Manager Update
18. Adjourn
