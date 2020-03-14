Chester Select Board agenda for March 18

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday March 18, 2020 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street. Please note the change of time from 6:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Below is its agenda:

1. Approve Minutes from the March 4, 2020 Select Board meeting

2. Citizen Comments

3. Old Business

4. Discussion regarding Academy Building Lease

5. Approve Development of a Landscaping Plan for the EMS Building

6. Sign Tax Anticipation Note

7. Annual Appointments

8. Update RE: COVID-19

9. Sign Liquor Licenses – First Class – Stonehearth In

10. Sign Liquor Licenses – Second Class – Dollar General

11. Sign Liquor Licenses – Third Class – Stonehearth Inn

12. Outside Consumption Permit – Stonehearth Inn

13. Entertainment Permit – Stonehearth Inn

14. New Business/Next Agenda

15. Executive Session: Interview Candidates for Planning Commission and

Development Review Board

7:00 Tim Roper, Planning Commission

7:15 Barre Pinske, Planning Commission

7:30 Robert Greenfield, Development Review Board

16. Appointments to Planning Commission and Development Review Board

17. Executive Session: Town Manager Update

18. Adjourn