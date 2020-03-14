The Londonderry Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday March 16 at the Twitchell Office Building, 100 Old School Street, South Londonderry. Below is its agenda:

1. Call Meeting to Order

2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

3. Organization

a. Elect a Selectboard Chair and Vice-Chair

b. Set Regular Meeting Schedule & Location

c. Designate newspaper of record

d. Designate member with authority to sign warrants & pay orders

e. Adopt Rules of Order

4. Minutes Approval – Meeting of March 2, 2020

5. Selectboard Pay Orders

6. Announcements/Correspondence

7. Visitors and Concerned Citizens

8. Annual Appointments

a. Road Commissioner

b. Emergency Management Director

c. Windham Regional Commission Representatives (2)

d. Tree Warden

e. 911 Coordinator

f. Animal Control Officer

g. Planning Commissioner (2 for 3 years, 1 for 2 years)

9. Town Officials Business

a. Emergency Management Director – Discuss preparations for Covid-19, such as continuity of

operations of Town functions, Town Health Officer and EMD functions/responsibilities

b. Emergency Management Director – Discussion & update on Local Emergency Management Plan

c. Emergency Management Director – Discussion & update on Hazard Mitigation Plan

d. Town Treasurer – Year-to-date budget review

e. Planning Commission – Request for letter to VT Council on Rural Development for Community Visit

f. Planning Commission – Discuss application for Northern Borders Regional Commission Economic & Infrastructure Development Grant program

10. Transfer Station

a. Updates

11. Roads and Bridges

a. Updates

b. Discuss VT Route 11 paving project and long-term traffic safety

c. Adopt amendment to the Traffic & Parking Ordinance (Correct error from previous meeting)

d. Consider application(s) for excess vehicle weight permits

12. Old Business

13. New Business

a. Discuss appointment of Collector of Delinquent Taxes

b. Zoning Bylaw amendment – Section 402 – set public hearing date

14. Adjourn