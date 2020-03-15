Three new COVID-19 cases bring Vermont total to eight

© 2020 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Vermont’s Department of Health announced today that there are three more cases of the new coronavirus COVID-19. All three of the latest cases involve residents of state other than Vermont residents. To date, the DoH laboratory has reported four positive cases among Vermonters, and four cases among non-Vermonters.

In a press release the department said that the lab results are now considered confirmed as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday informed states that they no longer need to refer to positive results as “presumptive positive,” and to consider such results as confirmed.

The press release said that:

The first case is a man from Berkshire County, Mass. in his 70s who is receiving treatment at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.

The second is a man in his 50s from Suffolk County, Massachusetts who is self-isolating at his Windsor County, Vermont home.

The third case is a woman in her 20s who lives in Kings County, N.Y. but is self-isolating at her family home in Chittenden County.

Vermont health officials have informed the public health agencies in Massachusetts and New York. The Health Department’s contact tracing team has been working to investigate the patients’ travel history and related community activities, and to identify anyone in Vermont who may have been in close contact with the patients. They will be assessed for their exposure risk and provided with guidance for their health and recommendations for self-isolation or other restrictions.

Please go to healthvermont.gov/covid19 for the most up-to-date information and guidance about COVID-19, including from the CDC.

Who to call for help or information:

If you have questions about COVID-19: Dial 2-1-1

If you are returning from most of Europe , China, Iran or South Korea:

Call Health Department Epidemiology at 802-863-7240.

China, Iran or South Korea: Call Health Department Epidemiology at 802-863-7240. If you are sick or concerned about your health: Contact your health care provider by phone. Do not go to the hospital, except in a life-threatening situation. Do not call the Health Department.

Person-to-person spread of the virus occurs mainly via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Take these everyday preventive actions to help stop the spread of germs: