To the editor: BRGNS switches to phone requests for food, assistance

Black River Good Neighbor Services has served the people of Ludlow, Cavendish, Mount Holly, and Plymouth for over 40 years with food and financial assistance in times of need. With the global health crisis facing us now we realize that our services are more relevant than ever. Our volunteers and staff assure you that our assistance programs will remain open despite the crisis.

Our programs do not include health services, so we will leave such matters to the experts, but with the looming financial crisis we expect to see an increase in clients needing help with food, rent, or utilities. As businesses close and people have no paychecks, their ability to put food on the table or to pay rent will diminish. We have been planning for such an emergency and expect that our services will continue uninterrupted.

We will be there to help residents of Ludlow, Cavendish, Proctorsville, Mount Holly, Belmont and Plymouth. Because of the rapidly changing situation with respect to COVID-19, the Black River Good Neighbor Services’ food shelf and assistance programs are changing some procedures to assure the safety of our staff and of those who visit us for help.

Beginning Monday, March 16 and continuing until this crisis winds down, all requests for assistance must be made by telephone.

Please call (802) 228-3663 and talk to Audrey or Krey. They will make an appointment for you to come in and pick up food or other assistance at 37B Main St. in Ludlow. This help includes for your child: If your child is out of school and needs food, call us. Also, our Thrift Stores will be closed during this time.

Black River Good Neighbor Services remains committed to our primary mission – serving the community in times of need. The current set of circumstances is unprecedented and we are trying to evolve along with everyone else. Please be assured that we will continue to operate, just with a slightly different procedure.

Please follow the advice and directions of state and local health experts to minimize contacts with others, practice strict personal hygiene, and stay home if you feel unwell. But if you need us, please call!

Black River Good Neighbor Services Inc.

Robert Kottkamp

Vice President

Lou Krefski

President