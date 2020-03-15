To the editor: Whiting Library closed til April 6

To limit the exposure to the COVID-19 virus, Whiting Library in Chester will be closed from Sunday, March 15 until April 6.

This is a difficult decision; we do not want to disappoint our loyal patrons and all who rely on library services. Please know that we have the best interest of our volunteers, staff members and you at heart.

Please keep those items you have already checked-out. If you wish to return them, the drop box is always available. We will not be charging overdue fees during this period.

Remember that ListenUp Vermont, accessible through our website, offers free audio and ebooks right from your home computer. If you just need to learn something new while home, look at LearningExpress to expand your world.

Please be safe, care for yourselves and one another. All of us at Whiting Library look forward to see you again soon!

Please contact the library 875-2277 whitinglibrary1@gmail.com whitinglibrary.org

Sharon Tanzer

Director