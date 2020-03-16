Chester Chatter: How now brown cow?

By Ruthie Douglas

In the fall of 1959, while our new barns were being built, we were planning on the livestock. Don and I traveled down to Masschusetts to a huge farm auction. Don thought he would like to buy a few Brown Swiss to add to our herd. Brown Swiss are a large animal and give a lot of milk.

We went early to look over the cows to be auctioned off. We were able to get front row seats and Don handed me a clipboard and pen. “Write down the price as I bid so that I can keep track of what I’ve spent,” he told me.

The bidding went fast and suddenly the auctioneer said, “Sold to the little lady in the front row.” Don was so upset that unknowingly I had bought a cow for $750. I had moved my pen around making the auctioneer think I was bidding.

Soon we had four Brown Swiss in our herd. They were huge and we quickly found out our fences were not strong enough to keep them in. At least twice neighbors called us to tell us they were down in Bartonsville, trying to decide if they dared to cross the covered bridge or not.

They did not work with our old herd. Don showed them down to Eastern State Fair and then sold them. I was finally able to get off the hook when they sold for more than we paid for them.

Out and about

The Domino Chicks met for a time of good fun. We have met for a long time and Linda Stowell never won until now, so give her a cheer.

I saw three robins on my lawn so is spring coming?

Barbara Smith has died. She was a longtime member of the American Legion. She used to keep the flower boxes full and was quick to help when needed. We are thinking of her family.

Gal friends went to lunch at the Crown Point Country Club on Friday, March 13. No bad luck, just a delicious lunch. The gals were Judy Henning, Pat Hardy, Barbara Rorison, Pat Griffin and myself.

Ashley Austin and Damian Adams are pleased to announce the birth of their new baby Colton. Wade and Kim Austin and Christina Adams are the grandparents.

Everyone be careful of the coronavirus, wash your hands and practice social distancing!

Street Talk



