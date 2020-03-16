By Cynthia Prairie

©2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Jason Tostrup, chef and owner of the Free Range restaurant in Chester, and Andover resident Chris Meyer are teaming up to ensure that Chester and Andover families — especially those with school children — are provided with some dinners over the next eight weeks of the Covid-19 crisis.

With the shutdown of schools statewide and many businesses either closing their doors or limiting hours to staunch the spread of virus, some families may be struggling.

“Anyone can be just a step away from a disaster,” said Tostrup on Monday, “and this crisis is that one step that could push them over.”

If you have fresh produce or money you would like to donate, you may drop them off at the Free Range, 90 The Common in Chester.

Before dropping off fresh produce or checks, please call Tostrup at 802-875-3346.

You may also donate checks by making them out to Jason Tostrup with Chester Family Dinner Program in the Memo/Note line and mail it to PO Box 672, Chester, VT 05143.

If you are in a family in need, please contact Chris Meyer at 802-342-3139 to be put on the list for either pickup or delivery. Please be sure to give your name, the number of people in your family and any special needs.

Pickups will occur at the restaurant between 3 and 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. Meyer will arrange for delivery should you need it.