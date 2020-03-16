Obituary: Marina Dorothy Kelley, 19, of Chester

Marina Dorothy Kelley, 19, daughter of Frank and Julie Kelley and granddaughter of Richard and Brenda Dansingburg, all of Chester, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

She lived her life with a unique genetic, neurological disorder, facing her challenges with a similarly unique flair.

Unable to walk, she played, skied, rode her favorite horse, Molly, participated in parades, traveled, stuck her toes in the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico and, in her younger days, hiked mountains, riding on her dad’s back.

Unable to talk, she taught people she met to be kind, to be helpful to others and to include everyone. She showed her love and affection in many, unique ways. She challenged all of us to do our best with a smile.

Her family was fortunate to have incredible support from their community, a community that Marina helped to build and enrich. The love she created made everyone who met her a bit better of a person.

Marina participated in the graduation ceremony at Green Mountain Union High School with her Class of 2019, receiving an honorary diploma and a standing ovation from the entire crowd. Her family wishes to thank the students and staff at the Chester Preschool, Chester-Andover Elementary School and GMUHS for welcoming her and celebrating the gifts she was able to share.

Marina’s medical and home care team, including Denise King of Chester, who cared for her for 18 years, made her journey long and gentle, far exceeding the doctors’ best guesses as to her life expectancy. Through thick and thin, her team shared their wisdom, love and expertise.

The team from Vermont Pediatric Palliative Care allowed her to remain in her home to her last breath. The end of life support provided by Chester Police Department and the Chester Ambulance Squad made an incredibly difficult time more bearable.

Marina loved to go for walks and would encourage everyone to get outside, together. Often seen in her jog stroller on her dirt road, she brought smiles to many who stopped to say hello. Her Make-A-Wish trail, Marina’s Way, is icy and muddy yet available for folks to come out for a walk — two-legged and four-legged alike.

Marina showed us all that we can do so much to make the world a better place by simply reading books, sharing stories, singing, doing art projects together and holding hands. Marina reminds all of us that no matter what challenges you are facing, you can do anything if you take your friends along to help.

A celebration of Marina’s life will be held at the Marina’s Way trail in early summer.

Donations in Marina’s honor can be made to Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports by clicking here or by mail to:

Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports

PO Box 139

Killington, VT 05751