Share your solutions: Coping under COVID-19

How are you coping with the changes that are taking place as our world tries to deal with the coronavirus pandemic?

What tips would you like to share with your neighbors to help us all deal with the challenges such as school closings for parents and children, the problems caused by hoarding, keeping active, fighting cabin fever, working from home, paying bills, stress and hundreds of other associated predicaments.

Tell us about your COVID-19 related problem — big and small — and how you are dealing with it. Please keep it brief. We’d like to publish as many as we can. We’ll use your name or initials and town; please designate name or initials. Email us at info@chestertelegraph.org.

Thank you. And stay safe.

Cynthia Prairie

editor

The Chester Telegraph