To the Editor: Cavendish Library to close but continue offering some services

Out of concern for the community, the Cavendish Fletcher Community Library will close to the public until further notice. All library programs are cancelled until Monday, April 6, when the library board will make a further determination.

During this time, we will be stocking the library entrance way with free books and movies, refreshed daily. Please help yourselves to these items. They do not need to be returned.

Further, we will be placing “busy bags” in boxes. These items will contain a free children’s book and take home craft and will be labeled with approximate age level. These are free and I encourage you to take one home for a child for whom you will be caring.

The password will be removed from the library Wi-Fi tomorrow. I encourage you to make use of our parking lot so that you may continue to learn and stream information.

I will be working to boost free online offerings available through our website www.cavendishlibrary.org

Watch Okemo TV for story time with me and other library programming, and I encourage you to follow us on Facebook and Instagram for more news, activities and story time. Look for #inthistogether #cavendishstrong #cavendishlibrary

We are in this together. We are Cavendish Strong.

I am proud to be a member of this community.

Kata Welch

Director

Cavendish Fletcher Community Library