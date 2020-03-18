© 2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Even before Gov. Phil Scott’s order to close all bars and restaurants to sit-down service statewide from 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 til at least Monday, April 6, Southern Vermont restaurants were already making that change, creating limited menus and taking phone orders only for pickup and delivery.

For those of you who want a change of pace from home-cooked fare, a few minutes away from the house or a break from dirtying your own kitchen, below is a list of area restaurants that are offering this service. If your restaurant would like to be part of the directory, please call 802-875-2703.



Free Range Restaurant, 90 The Common, Chester: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

(802) 875-3346.

Take out only with a limited menu. Cash payment is suggested. Also offering wine by the bottle, while supply lasts. Limited menu will be posted on its website and on Facebook. Gift cards also available in any amount. We will use a “walk up window” to minimize any unnecessary contact.

Fullerton Inn, 40 The Common, Chester: Tuesday-Friday 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

(802) 875-2444

Offering a limited menu for take-out. Call ahead or stop in between 4 and 6 p.m.

The Killarney Irish Pub, 44 Pond St. in Ludlow: From 5 p.m. daily.

(802) 228-7797.

Curbside takeout is available from the pub’s menu. The pub is waiving its usual take-out charge. Major credit cards.

MacLaomainn’s Scottish Pub, 52 South Main St., Chester: 4-8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 1-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

(802) 875-6227.

Offering curbside take-out. You can find the pub’s menu here.

Neal’s Restaurant and Bar, 2588 Route 103, Proctorsville: From 5 p.m. daily.

(802)226-7251.

Phone orders only; limited menu; curbside pickup beginning at 5 p.m. A delivery option will be available for emergency needs at the restaurant’s discretion. Cards only; no cash.

New American Grill, Londonderry Marketplace: noon to 8 p.m. daily.

(802) 824-9844 and (802) 824-9845.

Phone orders only. “Global fare, local ingredients.” Limited menu by clicking here. Credit cards, but no Amex. Swipe and return with food and receipt. 15% service fee for attendant.

Pizza Stone, 291 Pleasant St., Chester: 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. (last order at 7:30 p.m.)

(802) 875-2121

Current menu, may be modified without notice.

Credit card by phone and cash. Curbside pickup with credit card. Delivery to elderly in Chester. Click here for more information.

Red Fox Inn, 103 Winhall Hollow Road, Bondville: Daily from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

802-297–2488

Call ahead for Curbside takeout from a limited menu on the website, Facebook and Instagram. Credit cards.

Red Slate at The Upper Pass Lodge, 420 Magic Mountain Access Road in Londonderry: Wednesday – Saturday 4:30 – 7 p.m.

(802) 824-5600.

Full menu will be available with a 25 percent discount during the mandatory take out period. Specials include “Build your Own Burger” on Wednesdays, $9.95 BBQ Chicken on Thursdays, Friday Fish Fry,and a Saturday Special TBD. Phone, E-mail and Messenger orders accepted.