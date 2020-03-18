Chester Select Board agenda for March 18
The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting on Wednesday March 18 at its new time of 6 p.m. in the Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm Street. Below is its agenda.
1. Approve Minutes from the March 4, 2020 Selectboard Meeting
2. Citizen Comments
3. Old Business
4. Discussion regarding Academy Building Lease
5. Approve Development of a Landscaping Plan for the EMS Building
6. Sign Tax Anticipation Note
7. Annual Appointments
8. Update RE: COVID-19
9. Sign Liquor Licenses – First Class – Stonehearth In
10. Sign Liquor Licenses – Second Class – Dollar General
11. Sign Liquor Licenses – Third Class – Stonehearth Inn
12. Outside Consumption Permit – Stonehearth Inn
13. Entertainment Permit – Stonehearth Inn
14. New Business/Next Agenda
15. Executive Session: Interview Candidates for Planning Commission and
Development Review Board
7:00 Tim Roper, Planning Commission
7:15 Barre Pinske, Planning Commission
7:30 Robert Greenfield, Development Review Board
16. Appointments to Planning Commission and Development Review Board
17. Executive Session: Town Manager Update
18. Adjourn
