GMUSD Board agenda for March 19
The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday March 19 at Two Rivers Supervisor
I. CALL TO ORDER:
a. Roll Call….………………………………………………………………..……….………………Action
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
III. ELECTIONS:
a. Board Chair……………………………………………………………..……….…………………Action
b. Board Vice Chair………………………………………………………..……….…………………Action
c. Board Clerk……………………………………………………………..………….………………Action
d. Adopt Code of Ethics Agreement………………………………………………….………………Action
IV. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
a. February 20, 2020 Regular Meeting.……..…….…………………………………..….……….…..Action
V. COMMUNICATIONS:
a. Board Comments
b. Student Representatives Comments
i. Senior Class Trip……..……..……..….…………………………………..……..……….…..Action
VI. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
VII. OLD BUSINESS:
a. Chester Gravel Operations…………………………………………………………….……………Action
VIII. REORGANIZING THE BOARD
APPOINTMENTS:
a. Appoint Warrant Signers…..……………………………………………..….…….………………Action
b. Set Meeting Date, Time & Location…………………….………………..….…….………………Action
c. Appoint Recording Secretary……………………………………………..……….……….………Action
d. Adoption of Roberts Rules of Order or Other Rules
e. Appoint Representatives
i. TRSU Board……………………………………..……………….……….…….….………Action
ii. TRSU Board Alternate……………………………………………………………………Action
iii. RVTC Board……………………………………..……………….……….…….…………Action
iv. Bargaining Council – Support Staff…………………….………..……….…….…………Action
v. Bargaining Council – Teachers…………………………………..……….…….…………Action
IX. FINANCIAL:
a. Bank Selection(s)……………………………………………..………………….……………..Affirm
X. NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:…………………………………………..…………………………..Action
IX. COMMITTEE REPORTS
X. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS
XI. NEW BUSINESS:
a. Populate Committees/Assignments…………………………………………………….…..Discussion
b. Recommendation for hire………………………………………………………………….….…Action
XII. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
XIII. EXECUTIVE SESSION: TITLE 1 V.S.A § 313 (a)(1)(B)
a. Labor relations agreements with employees – Non-bargaining Support Staff and Bargaining Support Staff
XIV. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:
a. April 16, 2020 – Green Mountain Union High School
XV. ADJOURNMENT: …………………………………………………………………………….….…
