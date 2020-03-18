GMUSD Board agenda for March 19

The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday March 19 at Two Rivers Supervisor y Union, 609 VT-103 in Ludlow and remotely by electronic means. Contact the Two Rivers Supervisory Union for instructions on connecting to the the meeting at 875-3365

I. CALL TO ORDER:

a. Roll Call….………………………………………………………………..……….………………Action

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)

III. ELECTIONS:

a. Board Chair……………………………………………………………..……….…………………Action

b. Board Vice Chair………………………………………………………..……….…………………Action

c. Board Clerk……………………………………………………………..………….………………Action

d. Adopt Code of Ethics Agreement………………………………………………….………………Action

IV. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

a. February 20, 2020 Regular Meeting.……..…….…………………………………..….……….…..Action

V. COMMUNICATIONS:

a. Board Comments

b. Student Representatives Comments

i. Senior Class Trip……..……..……..….…………………………………..……..……….…..Action

VI. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

VII. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Chester Gravel Operations…………………………………………………………….……………Action

VIII. REORGANIZING THE BOARD

APPOINTMENTS:

a. Appoint Warrant Signers…..……………………………………………..….…….………………Action

b. Set Meeting Date, Time & Location…………………….………………..….…….………………Action

c. Appoint Recording Secretary……………………………………………..……….……….………Action

d. Adoption of Roberts Rules of Order or Other Rules

e. Appoint Representatives

i. TRSU Board……………………………………..……………….……….…….….………Action

ii. TRSU Board Alternate……………………………………………………………………Action

iii. RVTC Board……………………………………..……………….……….…….…………Action

iv. Bargaining Council – Support Staff…………………….………..……….…….…………Action

v. Bargaining Council – Teachers…………………………………..……….…….…………Action

IX. FINANCIAL:

a. Bank Selection(s)……………………………………………..………………….……………..Affirm

X. NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:…………………………………………..…………………………..Action

IX. COMMITTEE REPORTS

X. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS

XI. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Populate Committees/Assignments…………………………………………………….…..Discussion

b. Recommendation for hire………………………………………………………………….….…Action

XII. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

XIII. EXECUTIVE SESSION: TITLE 1 V.S.A § 313 (a)(1)(B)

a. Labor relations agreements with employees – Non-bargaining Support Staff and Bargaining Support Staff

XIV. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:

a. April 16, 2020 – Green Mountain Union High School

XV. ADJOURNMENT: …………………………………………………………………………….….…