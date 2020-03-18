Weston cemetery commish loses seat as non-voter

By Bruce Frauman

Resident Donald Hart told the Weston Select Board on Tuesday, March 10 that one of the elections on Town Meeting Day the previous week was illegal.

Judy Poissant had been elected to a five-year term on the Cemetery Commission but is not registered to vote in Weston, a violation of the state statue, according to Hart. The board agreed without a vote to send Poissant a letter, with apologies, stating that she could not serve. Board member Charles Goodwin said she is Canadian. Hart and Goodwin agreed that the situation could be avoided in the future by having a check list available during Town Meeting.

The board then voted Denis Benson to continue as chair of the Select Board. Jim Linville was elected vice-chair and Ann Fuji’i, the only woman on the board, was elect secretary.

Other appointments made are:

Lister: Dan Hanenberg (one lister position remains vacant)

Road Commissioner: Jeff Yrsha

Forest Fire Warden: Denis Benson

Assistant Forest Fire Warden: Almon Crandall

Planning Commission: Nicole Pfister

Planning Commission: David Ruess

Zoning Board of Adjustment: Jeff Lennox

Zoning Board of Adjustment: Ann Fuji’i

Conservation Commission: Jeff Lennox

Conservation Commission: Loretta Murphy (new)

Conservation Commission: Luke Bonang (new

Vendor Ordinance Administrator: Barbara Lloyd

Windham Regional Commission Representative: Charles Goodwin (one position remains open)Tree Warden Ray Mara

Council on Aging: Susan Meyers

Civil Defense Chairman: Mark Falango

Emergency Management Director: Birgit Sutter-Davis

In other business, the board agreed that Benson can sign warrants in months where there are three weeks between meetings. Linville said he would be next in line if Benson is unavailable and the rest of board in alphabetical order.

Linville got a consensus from the board to begin a protocol of no hand shaking at Select Board meetings.

The board voted to accept Linville’s motion to “stick with Foley” for supply and cleaning of road crew uniforms. Seymour said the road crew is happy with Foley.

The board went into executive session to discuss a particular candidate, a general job description and possible candidates for the board administrator position. Coming out of executive session, Linville made a motion that Kim Seymour take notes of Select Board meetings “as long as she can stand it.” This passed unanimously. Benson said the board will continue to look for someone to handle day-to-day board operations.