Weston cemetery commish loses seat as non-voter
Bruce Frauman | Mar 18, 2020 | Comments 0
Resident Donald Hart told the Weston Select Board on Tuesday, March 10 that one of the elections on Town Meeting Day the previous week was illegal.
Judy Poissant had been elected to a five-year term on the Cemetery Commission but is not registered to vote in Weston, a violation of the state statue, according to Hart. The board agreed without a vote to send Poissant a letter, with apologies, stating that she could not serve. Board member Charles Goodwin said she is Canadian. Hart and Goodwin agreed that the situation could be avoided in the future by having a check list available during Town Meeting.
The board then voted Denis Benson to continue as chair of the Select Board. Jim Linville was elected vice-chair and Ann Fuji’i, the only woman on the board, was elect secretary.
Other appointments made are:
Lister: Dan Hanenberg (one lister position remains vacant)
Road Commissioner: Jeff Yrsha
Forest Fire Warden: Denis Benson
Assistant Forest Fire Warden: Almon Crandall
Planning Commission: Nicole Pfister
Planning Commission: David Ruess
Zoning Board of Adjustment: Jeff Lennox
Zoning Board of Adjustment: Ann Fuji’i
Conservation Commission: Jeff Lennox
Conservation Commission: Loretta Murphy (new)
Conservation Commission: Luke Bonang (new
Vendor Ordinance Administrator: Barbara Lloyd
Windham Regional Commission Representative: Charles Goodwin (one position remains open)Tree Warden Ray Mara
Council on Aging: Susan Meyers
Civil Defense Chairman: Mark Falango
Emergency Management Director: Birgit Sutter-Davis
In other business, the board agreed that Benson can sign warrants in months where there are three weeks between meetings. Linville said he would be next in line if Benson is unavailable and the rest of board in alphabetical order.
Linville got a consensus from the board to begin a protocol of no hand shaking at Select Board meetings.
The board voted to accept Linville’s motion to “stick with Foley” for supply and cleaning of road crew uniforms. Seymour said the road crew is happy with Foley.
The board went into executive session to discuss a particular candidate, a general job description and possible candidates for the board administrator position. Coming out of executive session, Linville made a motion that Kim Seymour take notes of Select Board meetings “as long as she can stand it.” This passed unanimously. Benson said the board will continue to look for someone to handle day-to-day board operations.
