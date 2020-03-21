© Telegraph Publishing LLC

The Vermont Health Department late this afternoon – Saturday, March 21 — announced that 20 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus since yesterday, but lacked information on four of them.

This brings the total for the state to 49, with 30 of those coming in the past two days.

The new positives that the state release information on include:

A Chittenden County man in his 30s. Not hospitalized.

A Chittenden County woman in her 40s. Not hospitalized.

A Chittenden County woman in her 20s. Not hospitalized.

A Franklin County man over the age of 80. Hospitalized at Northwestern Vermont Medical Center.

An Addison County man in his 70s. Not hospitalized.

A Windsor County man in his 70s. Not hospitalized.

A Franklin County man over the age of 80. Hospitalized at Northwestern Vermont Medical Center.

A Windsor County woman in her 30s. Not hospitalized.

A Windham County woman in her 50s. Hospitalized at Cheshire Medical Center.

Seven of the positive results were among residents of Burlington Health and Rehab, a long-term care facility run by Genesis. Those positives include:

A woman in her 60s residing at Burlington Health and Rehab. Not hospitalized.

A woman in her 70s residing at Burlington Health and Rehab. Not hospitalized.

A woman over the age of 80 residing at Burlington Health and Rehab. Not hospitalized.

A woman over the age of 80 residing at Burlington Health and Rehab. Not hospitalized.

A man in his 70s residing at Burlington Health and Rehab. Not hospitalized.

A man in his 70s residing at Burlington Health and Rehab. Not hospitalized.

A woman in her 70s residing at Burlington Health and Rehab. Not hospitalized.

Also, earlier in the day, Gov. Phil Scott announced that the State of Vermont is ordering the closure of “close-contact” businesses and limiting the size of “non-essential” gatherings to 1o or fewer people.

Close-contact businesses include “gymnasiums, fitness centers and similar exercise facilities, hair salons and barbers, nail salons, spas and tattoo parlors.” According to Scott’s order, these businesses are to close all in-person operations no later than 8 p.m. on Monday, March 23.

“Non-essential gathering” does not include normal operations at airports, bus or railway stations where people may be in transit; typical office, construction, manufacturing, grocery, food production, retail and retail banking, professional or other employment environments; gatherings of the press; or operations of the Vermont Judiciary or General Assembly consistent with their constitutional authority.

Commercial entities, employers, event sponsors and others with questions should contact the State Emergency Operations Center at 800-347-0488.