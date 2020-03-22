By Shawn Cunningham

© 2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Ahead of its daily update, the Vermont Department of Health changed the numbers on its website to show an increase of three positive tests for coronavirus but also unexplained drops in the number of the cases so far in two counties, Windsor and Orange.

Those two counties are each down one case from yesterday when Windsor had nine and Orange had four. On the other side of the ledger, Rutland County is up one case bringing it to three while Windham has four more for a total of five.

While we do not yet have age information on the three new cases today, looking at the other 49 we note that while about 55 percent of the cases are in people above 70, the remaining 45 percent are in their 60s and younger with substantial numbers in each decade. Using state numbers, we have broken down the numbers to show that who is getting sick with the virus:

60s – 5

50s – 6

40s – 3

30s – 5

20s – 3

The takeaway from this is that no one is immune because of their age.

As of 7 p.m. on Sunday evening, the Health Department had not issued an update for March 22.