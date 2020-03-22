Obituary: Seamus Armstrong, 26, of Londonderry

Seamus Timothy Armstrong, age 26, of Londonderry, passed away suddenly in his sleep on Wednesday morning, March 18, 2020. He was born on Aug. 22, 1993, (a month and day that he shared with his grandfather and younger brother), in Springfield to Dean and Moira (O’Neil) Armstrong.

He received his education in Springfield schools and attended Vermont Adult Learning, receiving his diploma from Springfield High School. Seamus was amply employed throughout his young life, as he was an innovative, energetic and hardworking young man.

He worked for many years with Casey Rowley and Susie Wyman, maintaining ski resort properties in Londonderry and Stratton. He was most recently employed at the Jamaica Cottage Shop as a truck driver. He had just received his class “A” endorsement as a driver, having obtained other driving endorsements prior.

Seamus enjoyed traveling and seeing different parts of the northeast, often posting pictures of the deliveries he made for his work. An avid reader, Seamus found solace in college courses; he was learning about business and property management. In recent months, he had been studying for his Realtor’s license. He traveled extensively with his younger brother, having visited Lima, Peru several times. He was an adventurous young man, who longed to see more of the world.

Seamus was a devoted son, brother, nephew, uncle and friend. He lavished his attention on his youngest sister, Tatum Armstrong, and all of his nieces and nephews. If he had lived longer, he would have been an amazing father. Seamus had a quick wit, charming nature and a sensitive soul. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

No one is without struggles and difficulties, but Seamus battled back so many times within his short life – he was a fervent fighter. With every triumph we celebrated him, and at every low point we encouraged him. His family asks that you remember him in both good times and bad, because his light shined greater in his darkest hours that we will forever be enlightened by them – by him.

“We are all so proud of you Seamus!” We will hold every memory of you dear. We will love and cherish you forever. As it has often been written, it shall forever be said of you: “Your death leaves a heartache no one can heal; our love leaves a memory no one can steal.” Your memory will never die Seamus.

He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, John Edward O’Neil Sr., of Granby, Conn., and Charlie Armstrong, of Florida, and his grandmother Janaine Saunders, of Boca Raton, Fla.

He is survived by his parents Dean and Moira (O’Neil) Armstrong, of Londonderry; his aunts Tara Aileen O’Neil, of Ludlow, and Lori Koch, of Springfield; his uncles Timothy O’Neil, of Windsor, Conn., and John Edward O’Neil Jr., of Springfield; and his grandmother Mary Dempsey-Ward, of Windsor, Conn.

He is also survived by his sisters Brandie and Crystal Armstrong, of Claremont, N.H., Amanda and Shane (“A very great brother-in-law”) Taylor, of Ludlow; Caili Smith, of Springfield; and Tatum Armstrong, of Londonderry. He is also survived by his brothers Dillon Armstrong, of Londonderry; Sean Armstrong, of Ludlow, and Dakota Lackey, of Londonderry.

He is survived by several nieces and nephews: Gabriell LaBounty, Jazmin Beam, Jenna Beam, Jacob Beam, Ayden James Armstrong, Sophia Eastman-Armstrong, Natalee Jones, Mark Shehan, Kearha Shehan, Dillon Nason, and Corey Ann Nason, as well as his cousin Nick Koch, of Springfield. In addition, he leaves behind several family members in Kalamazoo, Mich.: aunt Kelley O’Neil and cousins Anthony O’Neil, Kay O’Neil and Aaron O’Neil.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. God Bless – Dia Dhaoibh.

Davis Memorial Chapel of Springfield is assisting with arrangements.