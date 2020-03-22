Telegraph guide to finding the stories you need on COVID-19

©2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC

The Chester Telegraph is making it easier for you to find articles that you need on the COVID-19 crisis. These include older stories that are still important to refer to such as mandated shutdowns as well as cancellations and even restaurants that offer take-out.

Here’s how to navigate to what you need. At the top of every page are two “navigation bars.” The first item in the second one is “COVID-19 Coverage.” (Click on Illustration 1)

If you just click on that, you will get all the articles from The Chester Telegraph related to the coronavirus.

Hover over it, however, and a pull-down menu appears. (Click on Illustration 2)

We’ve categorized the articles under

Cases reported;

Business, community reaction & activity;

Local agency announcements and

Mandated shutdowns.

Click on any one of those categories and related articles will appear. (Click on Illustration 3)

Cases reported includes state government data on the latest and best information that we can glean from state health officials. This information is as to date as possible but making sure it is accurate can lead to some delays.

Business, community reaction & activity highlights what our communities — including our schools — are doing and saying in this difficult time, including: offering takeout meals, some free to families in need; partaking in distance learning; offering advice on coping while confined to home; and much more information to come. We have plenty of articles in the pipeline to keep you informed.

Local agency announcements includes letters to the editor and press releases from town governments and their agencies as well as not-for-profits that do charitable work. Detailed information is available there.

Mandated shutdowns includes articles on the latest prohibitions from the state.

We will add categories as stories develop and we continue to report. If you have any questions or suggestions, please email Cynthia Prairie at cprairie@chestertelegraph.org. Thank you.