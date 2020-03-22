Think before you share: Rumor control in the time of COVID-19

By Shawn Cunningham

There’s a lot of mistaken, misinterpreted and downright malicious stuff out there about the coronovirus that causes the illness Covid-19. And much of it is spread through social media.

Before you share something that seems dire, ask yourself if it’s true. Spreading misinformation can be damaging to efforts to control the coronavirus and in some cases – like the incredibly stupid idea that drinking bleach will prevent or cure infection – may actually cause harm.

Before share a post, think critically and look to the authoritative online sources for reliable information.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency offers a comprehensive, regularly updated rumor control website to dispel disinformation that is circulating online.

As always, there are several good sources for general information on the virus and what you should be doing.

And according to a press release from the Vermont Department of Public Safety, “people also should be cautious about email scams and malicious websites that are seeking to exploit the current situation. Vermonters are reminded to follow best practices for safety online, including verifying links in messages before following them, ensuring the legitimacy of websites before visiting them, and being especially skeptical of unusual emails.”