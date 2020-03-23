College News

A number of area students have been named to the fall 2019 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I.

Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean’s List that semester. The following students have been recognized for this achievement.

Nora Bright of Athens

Allison Kenney of Chester and

Hannah Sheere of Chester